Automation The automatic update and tuning provided by the ASIC custom firmware saves user's time by eliminating the need of repetitive procedures.

Profitability Control Depending on the situation, you can switch between modes of maximum energy efficiency and ultimate performance.

Overclocking The firmware ensures proper overclocking of each individual chip! Combined with the immersion type of cooling, you can achieve really great hashrate numbers for your miners.

Asic Boost This technology allows miners to lower energy consumption while maintaining their efficiency on the SHA-256 algorithm. Power consumption decreases by ~10-20%.

Security Alarm for the user on unauthorized changes of the pool. Strong 2FA authentication and SSH access control.

Immersion cooling The microprogram is compatible with the most efficient type of device cooling, allowing ASICs to run fanless without resorting to bypasses.

Statistical Data Your personal BiXBiT AMS account helps you keep track of various things during the miners' work for later analysis over a period of time.

Notifications Flexible notifications and events configuration: hashrate drop, overheating, pool change, etc.